US Dollar under heavy pressure ahead of US GDP data

- The US Dollar continued to weaken against its major rivals on Thursday.
- The US Dollar Index dropped to its lowest level in a week below 101.00.
- US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data could drive USD's valuation in the second half of the day.
The US Dollar stays under persistent selling pressure on Thursday as risk flows dominate the financial markets following the Federal Reserve's policy announcements on Thursday. The USD index – which tracks the USD's valuation against a basket of six major currencies – dropped to its lowest level in a week below 101.00 in the European session, reflecting the broad-based USD weakness.
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the first estimate of the second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, which is forecast to show an annual expansion of 1.8% following the 2% growth recorded in the first quarter. The US Census Bureau will publish Durable Goods Orders data for June and the US Department of Labor will release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar selloff continues after Fed July meeting
- The Fed raised its policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the range of 5.25%-5.5% following the July policy meeting as expected. The Fed made little adjustments to the policy statement from June and the publication failed to trigger a market reaction. In the post-meeting press conference, Powell's cautious comments on further policy tightening caused the USD to come under renewed selling pressure.
- Powell refrained from confirming another rate hike this year and said that every policy meeting will be live. "If we see inflation coming down credibly, we can move down to a neutral level and then below neutral at some point," Powell told reporters and noted that the policy was already restrictive.
- Commenting on the Fed event, "Fed Chair Jerome Powell refused to give forward guidance and stressed the importance of data. The bank will make decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis. While it upgraded its comments on the economy – moderate instead of modest growth – it sees expansion as a good thing," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "Regarding the burning topic of inflation, the Fed is holding off the champagne bottles, saying the latest report could be a one off. Nevertheless, it sees current policy as restrictive. "
- According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of one more rate increase this year is less than 30%.
- Wall Street's main indexes registered small losses on Wednesday. US stock index futures trade in positive territory early Thursday, with Nasdaq Futures leading the risk rally with a gain of more than 1%.
- Consumer sentiment in the US continued to improve in July, with the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index rising to 117.0 from 110.1 (revised from 109.7) in June.
- Further details of the publication showed that the Present Situation Index climbed to 160.0 from 155.3 and the Consumer Expectations Index advanced to 88.3 from 80.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.85% following Wednesday's pullback.
- US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 49.0 in July's flash estimate from 46.3 in June. Services PMI edged lower to 52.4 from 54.4 in the same period. Finally, Composite PMI declined to 52.0 from 53.2, pointing to an ongoing expansion in the private sector's business activity, albeit at a softening pace.
- Commenting on PMI surveys' findings, "July is seeing an unwelcome combination of slower economic growth, weaker job creation, gloomier business confidence and sticky inflation," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The overall rate of output growth, measured across manufacturing and services, is consistent with GDP expanding at an annualized quarterly rate of approximately 1.5% at the start of the third quarter," he added.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index drops below key support level
The US Dollar Index (DXY) broke below 101.00 (static level, psychological level) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart dropped to 40, pointing to a buildup of bearish momentum. On the downside, 100.50 (static level) aligns as immediate support before 100.00 (psychological level, static level) and 99.60 (multi-year low set on July 18).
In case DXY rises above 101.00 and starts using that level as support, it could stage a rebound toward 101.40 (20-day SMA). A daily close above that level could open the door for an extended recovery toward 102.00 (static level, former support) and 102.50-102.60 (50-day SMA, 100-day SMA).
US Dollar FAQs
What is the US Dollar?
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022.
Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
How do the decisions of the Federal Reserve impact the US Dollar?
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates.
When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
What is Quantitative Easing and how does it influence the US Dollar?
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system.
It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
What is Quantitative Tightening and how does it influence the US Dollar?
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
