US Dollar surges to May high on the back of higher Treasury yields

- US Dollar extended recovery to Wednesday, reaching 106.00, its highest level since early May.
- Rising US Treasury yields lent support to the US currency.
- Week's highlight remains June’s PCE inflation data due on Friday.
Wednesday’s session witnessed the US Dollar, as represented by the Dollar Index (DXY), climb to 106.00, a level last observed in early May.
The economic landscape in the US continues to portray resilience. A few signals of disinflation are noticeable, but it still holds on which makes the Federal Reserve (Fed) not fully embrace the easing cycle.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar elevated by rising Treasury yields, eyes on PCE
- Wednesday's standout data was the New Home Sales for May, which demonstrated a decline of about 11.3% to 619K units from 698K units in the prior release and beneath the 640K expected.
- Simultaneously, US Treasury yields are rising, with the 2, 5 and 10-year rates reported at 4.74%, 4.33%, and 4.31%, respectively.
- Expectations of a potential Fed rate cut in September continue to be high, odds from CME Fedwatch Tool are 60% for 25 bps cut.
- Thursday holds the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) revision for Q1, which is anticipated to hold steady at 1.3%.
- Friday's significant event will still be the May Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) report, an inflation gauge favored by the Fed.
- Both headline and core PCE are projected to soften to 2.6% YoY, dropping from 2.7% and 2.8%, respectively, in April.
DXY technical analysis: Bullish momentum continues, index aims high
The technical outlook remains solidly optimistic with indicators firmly in the green. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) preserves a level above 50, while green bars are developing in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), suggesting a gathering of strength among bulls. The progressive incline of these indicators demonstrating that the DXY may be preparing for additional upside.
Furthermore, the DXY Index maintains a standing position above the 20, 100 and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs), confirming a persistently positive outlook. With the Index reaching levels not seen since early May and with indicators showing a propensity for further increment, the DXY is oriented toward further gains. The 106.50 level is the next target for bulls.
Central banks FAQs
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
