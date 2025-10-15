TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar retreats against Canadian Dollar as Fed signals rate cuts, Oil caps CAD recovery

  • The US Dollar retreats slightly against the Canadian Dollar after reaching 1.4080 earlier this week.
  • Dovish remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boost expectations of rate cuts.
  • The Canadian Dollar’s rebound remains limited amid persistently low Oil prices.
US Dollar retreats against Canadian Dollar as Fed signals rate cuts, Oil caps CAD recovery
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CAD trims losses on Wednesday, back around 1.4040 at the time of writing, after hitting an intraday low of 1.4026. More broadly, the US Dollar (USD) is consolidating against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) after peaking near 1.4080 on Tuesday. The move reflects broad-based weakness in the Greenback, pressured by dovish comments from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell reiterated on Tuesday that the central bank is now more concerned about the deterioration in the labor market than inflationary risks, signaling the possibility of further rate cuts in the coming months. He also noted that the Fed is close to ending its balance sheet reduction, the so-called 'Quantitative Tightening' program, as liquidity conditions appear to be tightening.

These remarks reinforced market expectations of additional monetary easing. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders are pricing in a 97% chance of a 25-basis-point cut at the October meeting, followed by another similar move in December.

Meanwhile, the prolonged US government shutdown continues to weigh on investor confidence and could push the Unemployment Rate higher, as mass federal layoffs are anticipated. The Senate is set to vote again on a short-term spending bill aimed at reopening federal agencies after yet another failed attempt on Tuesday night.

Trade tensions between the United States (US) and China also remain a source of uncertainty. President Donald Trump’s announcement of 100% tariffs on all Chinese imports effective November 1 intensified fears of a global trade slowdown. However, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that Washington does not want to “decouple from China,” suggesting a potential compromise in the coming weeks.

On the Canadian side, the Loonie’s recovery remains fragile, capped by weak Crude Oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil trades around $57.80, near a five-month low at $57.33 marked earlier in the day, as concerns over sluggish demand and increasing output continue to weigh on sentiment. Traders now await the American Petroleum Institute (API) weekly Crude Oil inventory report on Wednesday for fresh direction.

Canadian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.24%-0.55%-0.35%-0.08%-0.46%0.07%-0.48%
EUR0.24%-0.26%-0.14%0.14%-0.18%0.25%-0.24%
GBP0.55%0.26%0.12%0.43%0.08%0.51%0.07%
JPY0.35%0.14%-0.12%0.25%-0.10%0.26%-0.03%
CAD0.08%-0.14%-0.43%-0.25%-0.38%0.08%-0.38%
AUD0.46%0.18%-0.08%0.10%0.38%0.43%-0.01%
NZD-0.07%-0.25%-0.51%-0.26%-0.08%-0.43%-0.44%
CHF0.48%0.24%-0.07%0.03%0.38%0.01%0.44%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers