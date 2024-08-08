US Dollar Price Forecast: USD holds steady after strong labor market data

- Strong Initial Jobless Claims data triggers the USD, yet aggressive easing might limit the upside.
- Investors await further clues on the US economy.
- Markets continue to underestimate the Fed and are confident that it will rush to cut.
The US Dollar (USD), measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY), held steady at around 103.00 on Thursday after a two-day rebound. Strong Initial Jobless Claims data for the week ending August 3 is helping the USD to gain traction as the market awaits deeper insights into the US economy.
Taking into account all data, the overall US economic outlook remains positive, with growth still tracking above trend. This suggests that the market may be overvaluing aggressive easing once again, as it did at the start of the week.
Daily digest market movers: USD gains from strong Initial Jobless Claims surrounding wait-and-see sentiment
- On the data front, US citizens applying for unemployment insurance benefits rose by 233K, below the initial consensus of 240K and lower than the previous week's gains of 250K (revised from 249K).
- Market sentiment dipped after the weak 10-year US Treasury auction on Thursday morning, affecting global equity markets today. Despite a moderately dovish BOJ summary, markets are still cautious.
- Volatility across all markets is expected to remain high into next week when top-tier US data should provide a clearer picture of the US economy.
- The market is still pricing in 100 bps of easing by year-end, with a 40% chance that an additional 25 bps will be added. The first cut in September is expected to be around 50 bps.
DXY technical outlook: Indicators improve but remain in red, maintaining a bearish bias
Despite the technical outlook showing improvements, the indicators remain in the red. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still below 50, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is hitting lower red bars.
As the week unfolds, supports stand at 103.00, 102.50 and 102.20 with resistances at 103.50 and 104.00. A break above this last resistance will improve the outlook, and buyers will have gained the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0900 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD struggles to build on European session gains and trades below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Thursday. Better-than-expected weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US supports the USD, causing the pair to stretch lower.
USD/JPY surpasses 147.00 to print daily highs
USD/JPY maintains its constructive bias well in place and reclaims the area beyond the 147.00 barrier against the backdrop of broad-based risk-on mood, further gains in the US Dollar and higher US yields across the curve.
Gold resumes advance after reconquering $2,400
Gold (XAU/USD) trades decisively higher on the day above $2,410 on Thursday, looking to snap a five-day losing streak. Despite the renewed USD strength and rising US yields, XAU/USD seems to be attracting technical buyers after breaking above $2,400.
Bitcoin price poised for a potential relief rally before continuing its current downtrend
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is recovering from initial weekly losses after a 7% drop on Monday, trading 3.8% higher at $57,245 at the time of writing on Thursday.
Blaring the bear market siren
The market may long for a peaceful passage, but we're gearing up for what looks to be more akin to a rollercoaster expedition. Prepare for a potentially "Turbulent Thursday" and brace for what might become a "Frantic Friday."