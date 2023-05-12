US Dollar continues to gather strength, eyes on banking stocks, debt ceiling headlines

Share:

US Dollar holds its ground following Thursday's decisive rebound.

US Dollar Index stays near 102.00, looks to post strong weekly gains.

US banking woes and debt ceiling headlines could continue to drive US Dollar's valuation.

The US Dollar benefited from souring risk mood on Thursday and registered strong gains against its major rivals. Markets stay relatively quiet early Friday but the US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to build on its weekly gains.

Although there will not be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases from the United States ahead of the weekend, market participants will keep a close eye on headlines surrounding the banking crisis and the debt ceiling. Nevertheless, the US Dollar remains on track to register its best weekly performance since mid-March.

Daily digest market movers: US Dollar preserves its strength

Beth Hammack, Chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and Co-Head of Goldman's Global Financing Group, said recently that a political deadlock over the US debt ceiling poses a "real risk" for the USD.

President Joe Biden and top Republican lawmakers have postponed the next round of negotiations on debt limit to next week.

Securities filing submitted by PacWest revealed on Thursday that the bank's deposits dropped nearly 10% last week. As the bank's shares lost more than 20% following this development, the financial heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average lost nearly 0.7% on the day.

Commenting on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) policy outlook, "inflation is coming down, but so far it's been pretty darn persistent, that means we are going to have to keep at it for an extended period of time," said Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Thursday that a US default on a failure to raise the debt ceiling would produce an "economic and financial catastrophe." On Friday, Yellen reassured that she is working full-time with Congress to raise debt ceiling.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that they are worried about things like bank deposit runs, not climate change, when it comes to financial stability.

The Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, edged lower to 5.5% in April from 5.6% in March as expected. On a monthly basis, the CPI and the Core CPI rose 0.4%, matching analysts' estimates.

The BLS reported on Thursday that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for final demand in the US rose 2.3% on a yearly basis in April, down from the 2.7% increase recorded in March.

The weekly data published by the US Department of Labor showed that Initial Jobless Claims totaled 264,000 in the week ending May 6. This print followed the previous week’s unrevised 242,000 and came in above the market expectation of 245,000.

Commenting on the US inflation report, "the CPI report comes on top of the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) figures released less than a week ago, and together there is a compelling case for pausing," said FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "Investors already see a growing chance of rate cuts, and that weighs on the Greenback."

The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a more than 80% probability of the Fed leaving its policy rate unchanged at the next policy meeting.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fell nearly 2% on Thursday before stabilizing near 3.4% early Friday.

Earlier in the week, the Fed noted in its Loan Officer Survey for the first quarter that respondents reported tighter standards and weaker demand for commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to large and middle-market firms. "Banks reported tighter standards and weaker demand for all commercial real estate loan categories," the publication further read.

On Monday, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams told the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday that the Fed needs to be data-dependent with monetary policy and reminded that the Fed will raise rates again if needed.

Technical analysis: US Dollar Index eyes extended rebound

The US Dollar Index (DXY) climbed above 102.00 for the first time on Thursday and closed the day above the 20-day Simple Moving Average after having failed to do so earlier this week. 102.50 (50-day SMA) aligns as the next bullish target for the DXY ahead of 103.00 (psychological level, 100-day SMA) and 103.60 (static level from February).

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart rose slightly above 50, pointing to a buildup of bullish momentum.

On the downside, 101.65 (20-day SMA) forms first support. A daily close below that level could attract sellers and open the door for an extended decline toward 101.00 (static level, psychological level) and 100.00.

How is US Dollar correlated with US stock markets?

Stock markets in the US are likely to turn bearish if the Federal Reserve goes into a tightening cycle to battle rising inflation. Higher interest rates will ramp up the cost of borrowing and weigh on business investment. In that scenario, investors are likely to refrain from taking on high-risk, high-return positions. As a result of risk aversion and tight monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY) should rise while the broad S&P 500 Index declines, revealing an inverse correlation.

During times of monetary loosening via lower interest rates and quantitative easing to ramp up economic activity, investors are likely to bet on assets that are expected to deliver higher returns, such as shares of technology companies. The Nasdaq Composite is a technology-heavy index and it is expected to outperform other major equity indexes in such a period. On the other hand, the US Dollar Index should turn bearish due to the rising money supply and the weakening safe-haven demand.