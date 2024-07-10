US Dollar turns down as markets don't get fresh clues from Powell

- US Dollar slips slightly under impact of Jerome Powell's fresh words.
- Investors keenly await June’s CPI data release on Thursday for clear guidance.
- If CPI comes in soft on Thursday, USD is poised for further downside.
On Thursday, Despite Powell's cautious stance at his visit to the House Financial Services Committee, the US Dollar (measured by the DXY index) saw minor downturns and fell to 105.00. Powell's reluctance toward immediate rate cuts and his hints at an ongoing assessment of data-driven indicators have kept the markets on edge.
Signs of disinflation in the US economic outlook have emerged, and the market confidence in the September rate cut remains strong. However, Federal Reserve (Fed) officials including Chair Jerome Powell continue to tread carefully, underlining their inclination toward data-dependent decisions rather than hastened action in implementing rate cuts.
Daily digest market movers: DXY down as markets continue assessing Powell’s sentiment
- Highlight of Wednesday were the words of Fed ChairPowell to the House Financial Services Committee.
- However, his testimony before the House did not provide any significant or fresh influences.
- Powell expressed the need to be watchful over the labor market, noting visible softening in the sector.
- He suggested that inflation might be moving toward lower levels but also mentioned his cautious optimism about it sustaining the 2% target. He also mentioned that he doesn't hold a specific inflation number pertaining to decisions on future cuts.
- Expectations from Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) continue to be significant. Projections depict the headline sinking two tenths to 3.1% YoY, while core inflation is expected to stay steady at 3.4% YoY.
- Market sentiment indicates less than 10% chance of July rate cut, while betting odds for a September cut hover around 80%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
DXY technical outlook: Index sees some decline, DXY above 100-day SMA is a good sign
From a technical viewpoint, DXY seems to have slipped into a negative terrain, indicated by both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showing negative signs. Nevertheless, despite the minor setback on Wednesday, the DXY managed to stay above its 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), cushioning the impact of declines.
The subsequent support levels at 104.50 and 104.30 also continue to be staunch barriers against further drops. On the flip side, to regain momentum buyers must recover the 105.50 level to retest the 106.00 threshold.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps the bullish stance near 1.0830 on Powell’s testimonty
The selling bias in the Greenback remains unchanged and prompts EUR/USD to advance modestly to the vicinity of 1.0830 amidst the second testimony by Chair Powell.
GBP/USD flirts with monthly peaks near 1.2840 on Powell
The tepid decline in the US Dollar seems to bolster the risk-linked galaxy and encourages GBP/USD to revisit the area of monthly highs around the 1.2830 as Powell’s second testimony to Congress is under way.
Gold looking to challenge the $2,400 mark
Gold prices maintain their modestly positive position around the $2,380 per ounce troy, on the back of the resumption of fresh selling pressure in the US Dollar.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple climb higher, beat mid-week slump even as selling pressure persists
Bitcoin trades above $58,000 on Wednesday, following two consecutive days of positive inflows in Spot ETFs this week. Ethereum trades above psychological resistance at $3,000.
Softer-than-expected June inflation continues to bolster the case for easing in China
China’s CPI inflation slowed to a 3-month low of 0.2% YoY in June on softer-than-expected non-pork food prices but remained in positive territory for the fifth consecutive month.