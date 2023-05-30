US Dollar edges lower as investors wait for debt ceiling deal to be finalized

- US Dollar struggles to build on last week's gains.
- US Dollar Index stays on the back foot as risk mood improves on debt-limit deal.
- Investors await May Consumer Confidence Index data from the US.
The US Dollar (USD) finds it difficult to preserve its bullish momentum on Tuesday as investors move toward risk-sensitive assets on hopes of the US debt-ceiling bill being finalized in the next couple of days. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-month high above 104.50 earlier in the day, was last seen trading near 104.00.
The USD's valuation is likely to continue to be impacted by risk perception ahead of the highly-anticipated labor market data that will be published later in the week.
On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee is scheduled to vote on the 99-page bill that US President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed on to suspend the debt-ceiling before sending it to the House floor for a final vote on Wednesday.
Daily digest market movers: US Dollar struggles to find demand on Tuesday
- Consumer sentiment in the US weakened slightly in May with the Conference Board's (CB) Consumer Confidence Index edging lower to 102.3 from 103.7 in April (revised from 101.3). The Present Situation Index declined to 148.6 from 151.8 and the Consumer Expectations Index stayed virtually unchanged at 71.5. Finally, the one-year consumer inflation expectations ticked down to 6.1% in May from 6.2% in April.
- Fuelled by the impressive performance of technology stocks, the Nasdaq Composite Index opened nearly 1% higher following the three-day weekend.
- The sharp selloff seen in energy shares, however, weigh on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes after the opening bell on Tuesday.
- House prices in the US rose by 0.6% on a monthly basis in March, the monthly data published by the US Federal Housing Finance Agency showed on Tuesday. This reading followed February's increase of 0.7% (revised from 0.5%) and came in better than the market expectation of +0.2%.
- US Treasury bond yields opened lower on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year yield was last seen losing more than 1% on the day near 3.7%. Nevertheless, the CME Group FedWatch Tool still shows that markets are pricing a less than 40% probability of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) leaving its policy rate unchanged in June.
- On Sunday, US President Joe Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an agreement to temporarily suspend the debt-limit to avoid a US debt default. The House of Representatives and Senate still need to approve the deal, which will suspend the $31.4 trillion debt-ceiling until January 1, 2025, in coming days.
- The US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday that inflation in the US, as measured by the change in Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, rose to 4.4% on a yearly basis in April from 4.2% in March.
- The annual Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, edged higher to 4.6%, compared to the market expectation of 4.6%.
- Further details of the BEA's publication showed that Personal Income increased 0.4% on a monthly basis while Personal Spending rose 0.8%.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that PCE Price Index data underscore the slow progress on inflation. "It's important for the Fed not to under tighten the monetary policy," Mester added.
- On Thursday, the ADP will release the private sector employment data ahead of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics' Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data for May on Friday.
Technical analysis: US Dollar Index trades near critical important pivot level
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart retreated toward 60 early Tuesday after touching 70 on Monday, suggesting that the US Dollar Index (DXY) is staging a technical correction rather than turning bearish. 104.00 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the November-February downtrend), however, aligns as a key technical level. A daily close below that level could attract USD sellers and open the door for an extended slide toward 103.00, where the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is located.
If DXY continues to use 104.00 as support, buyers are likely to remain interested. Additionally, the bullish cross seen in the 20-day and the 50-day SMAs confirms the bullish bias. On the upside, 104.50 (daily high) aligns as interim hurdle ahead of 105.00 (psychological level, static level) and 105.60 (200-day SMA, Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).
What is US Dollar Index (DXY)?
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY or USDX, is a benchmark index that was established by the US Federal Reserve in 1973. DXY is widely used as a tool measuring the US Dollar (USD) value in global markets. The index is calculated by measuring the US Dollar’s performance against a basket of six foreign currencies, the Euro, the Japanese Yen (JPY), Swedish Krona (SEK), the British Pound (GBP), the Swiss Franc (CHF) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
With 57.6%, the Euro has the biggest weight in the index followed by the JPY (13.6%), GBP (11.9%), CAD (9.1%), SEK (4.2%), and CHF (3.6%). Hence, a sharp decline in the EUR/USD pair could help the US Dollar Index rise even if the US Dollar weakens against some of the other currencies in the basket.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having climbed toward 1.0750 earlier in the day but managed to stabilize above 1.0700. Mixed performance of Wall Street's main indexes following the consumer confidence data helps the US Dollar hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2400 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD has retraced a small portion of its daily rally and declined below 1.2400 in the American session on Tuesday. Following a bullish start to the day, major equity indexes lost traction and helped the US Dollar stage a rebound while weighing on the pair.
Gold: XAU/USD retakes $1,950 as investors hesitate Premium
Gold price has posted a nice comeback after bottoming for the day at $1,932 a troy ounce, now trading near a daily high of $1,963.48.
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Tesla Stock News: TSLA breaks above $200 as Elon Musk visits China
Tesla (TSLA) stock has overcome a major psychological barrier to start the week with shares overcoming the $200 level early Tuesday. A number of tailwinds are aiding the growth stock, which has gained 4.4% to $201.67 in the premarket.