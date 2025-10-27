TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

US Dollar Index weakens below 99.00 as soft US CPI inflation data keeps Fed on track for rate cut

  • US Dollar Index loses ground to around 98.80 in Monday’s early Asin session.
  • Fed is widely expected to cut the fed funds rate by 25 bps on Wednesday.
  • Traders await the US-China trade talks later on Thursday for fresh impetus. 
US Dollar Index weakens below 99.00 as soft US CPI inflation data keeps Fed on track for rate cut
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 98.80 during the early Asian session on Monday. The DXY softens amid the prospect of a US rate cut after moderate inflation figures on Friday.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its current benchmark interest rate of 4.0% to 4.25% by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday after a softer-than-expected inflation report. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% YoY in September, versus 2.9% prior, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday. This figure came in below the market expectation of 3.1%. 

Meanwhile, the core CPI climbed 3.0% YoY in September, compared to 3.1% in August, softer than the 3.1% expected. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.3% following the 0.4% rise seen in August, while the core CPI increased 0.2%, compared to the market consensus of 0.3%. 

Nonetheless, the optimism surrounding US-China trade talks eases concerns over a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks on the sidelines of a summit of the ASEAN in Kuala Lumpur have eliminated the possibility of the US imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1.

Bessent added that he expects China to delay implementation of its rare earth minerals and magnets licensing regime by a year while the policy is reconsidered. US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday to decide on the framework of a trade deal. 

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD gains ground toward 1.1650 ahead of German IFO Business Survey data

EUR/USD remains stronger for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.1640 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair edges higher as the Euro receives support from after European Central Bank Governing Council member José Luis Escrivá said on Sunday that he is satisfied with current settings for borrowing costs, while inflation is at target, per Bloomberg.

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

GBP/USD trades with positive bias above 1.3300 amid softer USD; upside seems limited

The GBP/USD pair kicks off the new week on a slightly positive note and holds steady above the 1.3300 round figure during the Asian session, though it lacks follow-through buying. Moreover, the fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the downside and backs the case for an extension of a six-day-old downtrend.

Gold stays in the red below $4,100 on US-China trade optimism

Gold stays in the red below $4,100 on US-China trade optimism

Gold price keeps the red below $4,100 in the Asian session on Monday. The precious metal suffers as traders book profits following a prolonged record-setting rally and on a US-China trade deal optimism. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday will be closely watched. 

Week ahead: Jittery markets await central bank bonanza

Week ahead: Jittery markets await central bank bonanza

Fed to highlight busy week for central bank decisions. BoC expected to cut too, ECB and BoJ to likely stand pat. Eurozone GDP and Australian CPI to also be important. US government shutdown to delay more crucial US data

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

The art of the deal: Trump’s Asia road show and the high-wire diplomacy of a fractured world

It’s hard to miss the symbolism: the latest US–China trade talks played out in the clouds, at Kuala Lumpur’s Merdeka 118—the world’s second-tallest tower—where altitude meets attitude. Both sides circled one another for five and a half hours, high above the city haze, like card sharks who’ve long run out of bluff but still pretend the pot isn’t too rich to fold. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers