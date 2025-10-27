US Dollar Index weakens below 99.00 as soft US CPI inflation data keeps Fed on track for rate cut

The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, trades on a negative note near 98.80 during the early Asian session on Monday. The DXY softens amid the prospect of a US rate cut after moderate inflation figures on Friday.

The US Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut its current benchmark interest rate of 4.0% to 4.25% by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday after a softer-than-expected inflation report. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.0% YoY in September, versus 2.9% prior, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Friday. This figure came in below the market expectation of 3.1%.

Meanwhile, the core CPI climbed 3.0% YoY in September, compared to 3.1% in August, softer than the 3.1% expected. On a monthly basis, the CPI increased 0.3% following the 0.4% rise seen in August, while the core CPI increased 0.2%, compared to the market consensus of 0.3%.

Nonetheless, the optimism surrounding US-China trade talks eases concerns over a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said trade talks on the sidelines of a summit of the ASEAN in Kuala Lumpur have eliminated the possibility of the US imposing 100% tariffs on Chinese imports starting November 1.

Bessent added that he expects China to delay implementation of its rare earth minerals and magnets licensing regime by a year while the policy is reconsidered. US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Thursday to decide on the framework of a trade deal.