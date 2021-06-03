US Dollar Index: Upside potential likely proves modest while the Fed maintains patient guidance – Westpac

“The Fed’s patient approach is likely to become an even more obvious drag on the USD in coming months. The US real policy rate has plunged deep into negative territory, leaving it well below peers. While this is mostly a transitory inflation story and includes base effects, it will be in place for some months to come. USD upside is likely to prove fleeting.”

“The Fed’s guidance remains a major constraint that should leave the USD languishing, even if the data cycle turns for the better. Admittedly more Fed officials are warming to a tapering discussion, but Powell, Clarida and Brainard remain committed to patience and any decision is months away. Even then, sustained DXY upside may not develop until tapering is very well advanced.”

Rekindling of a potential Fed taper discussion has thrown the US Dollar Index a lifeline near key support but the inner circle of Powell, Clarida and Brainard remain committed to patience. DXY upside is likely to prove fleeting, according to economists at Westpac.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.