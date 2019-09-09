US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Rebounds from the support line at 98.00

- The index has managed to regain attention and retake the 98.40 area after bottoming out in the 98.00 neighbourhood last Friday.
- While above the support line, today at 98.02, the near term bullish bias should remain in place, leaving the door open for a potential visit to YTD highs near 99.40 (September 3).
- If the selling bias resumes, initial contention emerges in the 98.00 area ahead of the Fibo retracement at 97.87. Further south aligns the 55-day and 100-day SMAs at 97.62 and 97.55, respectively.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.33
|Today Daily Change
|21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|98.42
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|98.26
|Daily SMA50
|97.77
|Daily SMA100
|97.57
|Daily SMA200
|97.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.52
|Previous Daily Low
|98.18
|Previous Weekly High
|99.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|98.08
|Previous Monthly High
|99.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|98.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.89
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.91
