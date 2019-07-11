US Dollar Index technical analysis: Greenback attempts a come back above the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY regained some ground above the 97.00 handle.
  • The 97.30 level can be a tough resistance to break for bulls. 

 
DXY daily chart

The US Dollar Index (DXY) tested the 96.80 level and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA). 

DXY 4-hour chart

The market is challenging the 97.00 handle and the 100/200 SMA. A breach below 97.00 could lead to 96.60 and 96.37.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback snapped back up above 97.00 this Thursday. Bulls will try to reach 97.30 and 97.55 levels to the upside. The 100 SMA crossed below the 200 SMA (near 97.30) which is seen as bearish. The 97.30 resistance can become a tough nut to crack for bulls. 


Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.05
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 97.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.85
Daily SMA50 97.26
Daily SMA100 97.13
Daily SMA200 96.77
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.55
Previous Daily Low 97.03
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.28
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.92
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.44
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.96

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day

The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.

GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.

USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.

Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410

Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.

Gold News

Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410

After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20. 

