US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY trading mixed above 99.00 ahead of the FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Market players will be watching the FOMC Minutes at 18:00 GMT. 
  • The 99.10 resistance is the level to beat for bulls. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Market participants are waiting for the FOMC Minutes, although analysts don’t expect any fireworks. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading in the 99.00/99.10 band. The Greenback would need to daily close above 99.10 to open the gates towards 99.30/99.43 resistance zone.
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 99.00 and 98.85 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.07
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 99.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.76
Daily SMA50 98.4
Daily SMA100 97.8
Daily SMA200 97.3
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.26
Previous Daily Low 98.85
Previous Weekly High 99.67
Previous Weekly Low 98.63
Previous Monthly High 99.46
Previous Monthly Low 97.99
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.1
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

