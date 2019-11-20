US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY trading at two-day highs ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY has been challenging the 98.00 handle ahead of the FOMC minutes.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.00 handle followed by 98.20 and 98.40 price levels. 

 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Wednesday, the market is grinding higher ahead of the FOMC minutes at 19:00 GMT. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
 
 
DXY is challenging the 98.00 handle and the 200 SMA. As the market is rebounding a break above the 98.00 level can lead to further gains towards the 98.20 and 98.40, near the November highs.
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
 
The greenback is trading above the 50/100 SMA, suggesting a potential correction up in the medium term. However, 97.70 needs to hold prices, to prevent the market to drop back towards the 97.50 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.97
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 97.84
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.85
Daily SMA50 98.26
Daily SMA100 98.04
Daily SMA200 97.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.89
Previous Daily Low 97.75
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.76
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.9
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.04

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD holding onto range, amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD remains pressured after the Johnson-Corbyn debate

GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

USD/JPY trades in red below 108.50 as 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 2%

Dismal market mood helps JPY find demand on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 2%. US Dollar Index recovers to 98 area ahead of FOMC minutes.

USD/JPY News

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465

Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause

The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures