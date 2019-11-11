US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY taking a breather on Monday, holding above the 98.00 handle

DXY is consolidating last week’s advance below the 50 DMA.

The level to beat for bulls is the 98.40 resistance level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving average (DMAs). This Monday the Greenback is retracing down from the 98.40 level and the 50 DMA.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is consolidating the recent gains, trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs while coiling near the 200 SMA. The buyers will likely be looking for a break above the 98.40 resistance level to reach the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances on the way up.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation down in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.10, 97.80 and 97.50 price levels.

Additional key levels