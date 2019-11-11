US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY taking a breather on Monday, holding above the 98.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is consolidating last week’s advance below the 50 DMA.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.40 resistance level. 

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving average (DMAs). This Monday the Greenback is retracing down from the 98.40 level and the 50 DMA.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is consolidating the recent gains, trading above the 50 and 100 SMAs while coiling near the 200 SMA. The buyers will likely be looking for a break above the 98.40 resistance level to reach the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances on the way up. 
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation down in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.10, 97.80 and 97.50 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.19
Today Daily Change -0.18
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.32
Daily SMA100 97.92
Daily SMA200 97.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.4
Previous Daily Low 98.1
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.21
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.48
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.78

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes

GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.    

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00

USD/JPY trims losses, rises back above 109.00

The USD/JPY pair trimmed losses over the last hours amid a recovery of the US dollar and despite the decline in equity prices in Wall Street.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears await a sustained weakness below $1460 level, 61.8% Fibo.

Gold: Bears await a sustained weakness below $1460 level, 61.8% Fibo.

Gold failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, closer to three-month lows set on Friday.

Gold News

Central bankers link the future to blockchain projects

Central bankers link the future to blockchain projects

The race towards the tokenization of sovereign currencies has begun a long time ago, but it finally enjoying its time in the sun. China has announced its intention to create an e-Yuan, and also in Europe, institutions are considering the matter.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures