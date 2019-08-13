US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY rising to its highest in six days as US-China trade tensions ease

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is about to close at 5-day highs above the 97.55 mark.
  • A daily close above 97.80 would be seen as bullish with the next target at 98.10. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).  Earlier on Tuesday, the US Core Consumer Price Index (YoY) came in better-than-expected at 2.2% vs. 2.1% forecast by analysts, but the market had only a limited reaction to the data. However, DXY rose sharply after the US announced it would delay some of the planned tariffs to December 15.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The market is challenging the 100 SMA while above the 50/200 SMA. A daily close above 97.80 would be seen as bullish for DXY. Bulls can drive the market towards 98.10, 98.38, 98.68 and all the way to 98.93. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The bullish pressure is keeping the greenback to daily highs. Immediate support could be found near 97.70 and 97.55.
 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.81
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 97.42
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.67
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.35
Daily SMA200 96.96
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.74
Previous Daily Low 97.32
Previous Weekly High 98.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.21
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.48
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.58
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.25
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.07
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.67
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.91
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.09

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles near 1.1161, its weekly low

EUR/USD settles near 1.1161, its weekly low

The dollar recovered some poise this Tuesday, on relief news related to the trade relationship between the US and China. The positive tone of equities will likely extend into Asian markets.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news

GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen

USD/JPY: Sentiment in full control of yen

News that US tariffs on China will be delayed sent investors away from the yen. US Treasury yields bounced from fresh multi-year lows, still depressed.USD/JPY recovery could continue in the short-term.

USD/JPY News

Gold drops from six-year highs on turn-around Tuesday

Gold drops from six-year highs on turn-around Tuesday

Gold prices on turn-around Tuesday flipped over from six-year highs following news that the US was delaying tariffs on China with hopes of further talks to take place in September.

Gold News

Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news

Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news

The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  