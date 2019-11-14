US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY retreats from monthly highs, trades near 98.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is ending Thursday at four-day lows.
  • Support is seen at the 98.10 and 98.00 handle. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Thursday the Greenback lost some traction and closed near 4-day lows. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is challenging the 98.10 support level and the 200 SMA, on the four-hour chart. The trend is still to the upside. However, a dip to the 98.00 handle cannot be ruled out. A 
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Resistance is seen at the 98.20, 98.30 and 98.40 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.17
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 98.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.74
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 97.99
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.45
Previous Daily Low 98.29
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.35
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.43
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.52
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.59

 

 

