US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY retraces down to the 99.10 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • US data weakened the US Dollar this Friday. 
  • DXY is challenging the 99.10 support level below the 2019 low. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market almost hit the 2019 high at 99.38 before retreating slightly. Earlier in the New York session, the Nondefense Capital Goods Orders Excluding Aircraft (August) in the United States, came in below expectations at -0.2 vs. 0% while the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure YoY came in line with expectations at 1.8% in August. 

 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is pulling back down before hitting the 2019 high at 99.38. The market is challenging the 99.10 support. A break below 99.10 can expose 98.85 on the way down.

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is challenging the 99.10 support and the 100 SMA, suggesting a neutral bias in the short term. Immediate resistance is seen at the 99.20/30 resistance zone.
 

Additional key levels 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.11
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 99.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.57
Daily SMA50 98.18
Daily SMA100 97.69
Daily SMA200 97.2
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.28
Previous Daily Low 98.84
Previous Weekly High 98.75
Previous Weekly Low 98.04
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.01
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.37
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.81

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data

EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data

EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses

GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses

GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse

USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse

US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.

USD/JPY News

Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark

Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark

Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.

Gold News

Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge

Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge

Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.

Read more

