US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY recovers on Friday as bulls lift the matket above the 97.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY erased Thursday’s losses and regained the 97.00 handle.
  • The level to beat for bulls are at 97.30 and 97.55. 


DXY daily chart


 
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebouned near the 200-daily simple moving average (DSMA) as the market is trading above the 97.00 handle. The market is finding resistance near 97.15 where lie the 50 and 100 DSMAs. 


DXY 4-hour chart

 

DXY is challenging the 90.15 resistance as it is trading above its main SMAs. 97.30 and the 97.55 resistances are the main hurdles to the upside. 

DXY 30-minute chart


 
The market is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 97.00 and 96.80 level.

 

Additional key levels

 

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.11
Today Daily Change 0.41
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 96.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 96.78
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.17
Daily SMA200 96.81
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.27
Previous Daily Low 96.67
Previous Weekly High 97.59
Previous Weekly Low 96.79
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 96.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.04
Daily Pivot Point S1 96.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 96.28
Daily Pivot Point S3 95.89
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.69

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

