US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY printing fresh 2019 highs as price hit levels not seen since May 2017

DXY (US Dollar Index) is breaking above the 2019 high as the market is trading at its highest since May 2017.

The next key resistance can be seen at the 99.27 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market is trading at is highest since May 2017.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY broke above 98.94 resistance, the previous 2019 high, opening the gates for a potential continuation up towards 99.27, previous key level. If the market holds above the 98.94 level, it would be seen as a bullish sign.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.94 and the 98.68 levels.

Additional key levels