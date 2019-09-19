US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is off daily lows, rebounding from 98.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Greenback erased the gains made on Wednesday after the Fed cut rates.
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is trapped in a two-week range.
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, the Greenback has been trading in a trading range in the last two weeks. On Wednesday, the Fed cut 25 bps as it was widely expected but from a technical perspective, nothing as substantially changed.
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is in a range above the 98.20 support and the 200 SMA. There is little directional bias as the range is getting nearer and nearer. Arguably DXY is also forming a triangle pattern with a potential breakout in either direction. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY was quick to erase the Fed’s inspired spike seen on Wednesday. The market is bouncing from the 98.20 level. Foe any meaningful move to happen, bulls would need a break above the 98.68 resistance while bears would need to clear the 98.00 support.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.34
Today Daily Change -0.24
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 98.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.4
Daily SMA50 97.99
Daily SMA100 97.63
Daily SMA200 97.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.69
Previous Daily Low 98.2
Previous Weekly High 99.11
Previous Weekly Low 97.99
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.39
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.29
Daily Pivot Point S2 98
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.8
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.78
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.98
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.27

 

 

