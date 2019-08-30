US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is nearing the 2019 high, beyond the 99.27 level can be next

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is at a stone’s throw from the 2019 high as the Greenback is having a substantial boost.
  • The next key resistances are seen at 98.94, the 2019 high, and potentially the 99.27 level.

 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is nearing the 2019 high at 98.94.

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY broke above 98.68 resistance opening the gates for a potential continuation up towards 98.94, the 2019 high and 99.27, crucial previous level. If the market holds above the 98.68 level, it would be seen as a bullish sign. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.68 and the 98.45 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overvi
Today last price 98.84
Today Daily Change 0.39
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 98.45
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.96
Daily SMA50 97.47
Daily SMA100 97.48
Daily SMA200 97.05
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.55
Previous Daily Low 98.16
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.59
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.31
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.22
Daily Pivot Point S2 98
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.83
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.61
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.78
Daily Pivot Point R3 99

 

 

