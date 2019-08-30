US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is nearing the 2019 high, beyond the 99.27 level can be next

DXY (US Dollar Index) is at a stone’s throw from the 2019 high as the Greenback is having a substantial boost.

The next key resistances are seen at 98.94, the 2019 high, and potentially the 99.27 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is nearing the 2019 high at 98.94.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY broke above 98.68 resistance opening the gates for a potential continuation up towards 98.94, the 2019 high and 99.27, crucial previous level. If the market holds above the 98.68 level, it would be seen as a bullish sign.

DXY 30-minute chart

The Greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.68 and the 98.45 levels.

Additional key levels