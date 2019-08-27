US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY is approaching the critical 98.10 resistance

DXY (US Dollar Index) is challenging the Tuesday’s highs.

The market is nearing an important resistance level at the 98.10 level.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is in a small range this Tuesday.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is approaching a critical resistance at the 98.10 level near the 50 SMA. If the buyers manage to have a sustained breakout above this level, the market could test 98.38 on the way up.

DXY 30-minute chart

The Greenback is trading below a descending 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. However, sellers would need to defend the 98.10 resistance and clear 97.95/85 and 97.70 support if they want to generate a meaningful breakdown towards the 97.20 level.

Additional key levels