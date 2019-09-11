US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY holds onto gains near 4-day highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) ends Wednesday above the 98.55 level. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is at the 98.68 resistance level.
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback is rising as the 10-year US Bond Yields are trading at 3-week’s high. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
 
The US Dollar Index broke from its 4-day range and reached the 98.68 resistance level this Thursday. DXY bulls will be looking to extend the up move towards 98.94 resistance level as the market trades above its main SMAs. Further up lies the 99.28 resistance near the 2019 high. 
 
 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
DXY is trading off the daily highs while above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 98.55 and 98.42 price levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.64
Today Daily Change 0.27
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 98.37
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.33
Daily SMA50 97.83
Daily SMA100 97.59
Daily SMA200 97.11
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.47
Previous Daily Low 98.26
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.39
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.16
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.05
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.68

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD flirts 1.1000 in thin trading

The American dollar remains firm, although contained within familiar levels against most major rivals. The shared currency is the weakest after German 2019 GDP growth forecast was downgraded. Market players positioning for ECB.

GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, holds above 1.2300

The GBP/USD pair is trading at daily lows in the 1.2320 price zone, pressured by broad dollar’s strength. Rallying Footsie after Hong Kong offer, adds pressure on Sterling.

USD/JPY Analysis: dollar advances continues amid good mood

The USD/JPY is trading at its highest since last July, as the greenback continues to find support in rising government debt yields and a cautious stance ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy meeting, in the absence of any other relevant data. 

Gold: Attempted recovery towards $1500 mark might now be seen as a selling opportunity

Gold maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday and for now, seems to have snapped four consecutive days of losing streak.

ECB Preview: Will Draghi disappoint EUR/USD bears? Five scenarios for the crucial decision

...Is the upcoming stimulus package already priced into the euro? That is the question on EUR/USD traders' minds. Everybody knows that the European Central Bank is going to cut interest rates...

