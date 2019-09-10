US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Tuesday just below 98.42 resistance level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) ends Tuesday virtually unchanged.
  • The level to beat for buyers is at the 98.55 resistance level.

 

DXY daily chart

 

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback is ending Tuesday within familiar ranges in the 98.10/98.55 zone.

DXY four-hour chart

 

The US dollar Index is ending the day above 96.26 support and the 100/200 SMAs. The bull trend remains intact with DXY buyers looking for a break beyond 98.55 resistance. Further up, the 98.68 and 98.94 resistance levels can be next in line.

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 

DXY remains confined in a small range as the market is trading above flattening 50 and 100 SMAs. The 200 SMA is capping the upside. Immediate support is seen at the 98.26 and 98.10 price levels.

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.37
Today Daily Change 0.05
Today Daily Change % 0.05
Today daily open 98.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.3
Daily SMA50 97.8
Daily SMA100 97.58
Daily SMA200 97.11
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.51
Previous Daily Low 98.14
Previous Weekly High 99.38
Previous Weekly Low 98.08
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.28
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.37
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.95
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.51
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.69
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

