US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Monday at the 98.38 key resistance as bulls eye the 2019 high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) accelerated to the 98.38 resistance at the end of the New York session.
  • The next potential bullish targets on the way up could be located at 98.68 and 98.93 (2019 high).
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback has accelerated to the upside in the second part of the New York session this Monday.
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY bulls have a daily close just at the 98.38 key resistance. This could open the gates to further appreciation towards 98.68 and potentially to 98.93 level (2019 high). 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support could be found near the 98.10, 97.95 and 97.85 levels.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.38
Today Daily Change 0.18
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 98.2
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.86
Daily SMA50 97.28
Daily SMA100 97.39
Daily SMA200 96.99
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.34
Previous Daily Low 98.11
Previous Weekly High 98.34
Previous Weekly Low 97.32
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.09
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.99
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.86
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.32
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.45
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

