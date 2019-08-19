US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends Monday at the 98.38 key resistance as bulls eye the 2019 high

- DXY (US Dollar Index) accelerated to the 98.38 resistance at the end of the New York session.
- The next potential bullish targets on the way up could be located at 98.68 and 98.93 (2019 high).
DXY daily chart
DXY 4-hour chart
DXY 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|98.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|98.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.86
|Daily SMA50
|97.28
|Daily SMA100
|97.39
|Daily SMA200
|96.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|98.34
|Previous Daily Low
|98.11
|Previous Weekly High
|98.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|97.32
|Previous Monthly High
|98.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|96.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|98.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|98.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|97.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|97.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|98.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|98.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|98.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with losses in the 1.1070 area
The shared currency suffered once again from dismal local data, with EU inflation falling into negative ground in July. Dollar up amid a better market mood, but recovery fragile.
GBP/USD steady below 1.2150 after Yellowhammer leak, as Corbyn calls for no'confidence
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2150 amid reports of food shortages in case of a hard Brexit, project Yellowhammer. Opposition leader Corbyn calls for a no-confidence motion against the government.
USD/JPY: holding on to modest gains
Japanese exports to China declined by 9.3% YoY in July. USD/JPY consolidating a few pis below a critical Fibonacci resistance.
Spot gold ending over 1% lower on the day, traders await Fed's Powell
On a less risk-off market, spot gold ended on Wall Street lower by -1.19% around $1,495 having travelled between a high of $1,513.26 and a low of $1,493.39.
Bullish levels to watch after Binance announces Venus vs. Facebook's Libra
Cryptocurrencies have been advancing once again, with Bitcoin topping $10,500, Ethereum clawing its way back above $200, and Ripple extending its gains.