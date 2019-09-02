US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY clings to the new 2019 highs in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is near the 2019 high as the market is trading at its highest since May 2017.
  • The next key resistances are seen at the 99.27 and 99.45 levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market hitting levels not seen since May 2017.

DXY 4-hour chart

 
Last Friday, DXY broke above the 98.94 resistance, the previous 2019 high, opening the doors for a potential continuation up towards 99.27 and 99.45 previous key level. If the market holds above the 98.94 level, it should be a bullish sign.
 

 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support can be seen at the 98.94 and the 98.68 levels. 

 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.03
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 98.83
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.5
Daily SMA200 97.06
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.02
Previous Daily Low 98.41
Previous Weekly High 99.02
Previous Weekly Low 97.62
Previous Monthly High 99.02
Previous Monthly Low 97.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.79
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.49
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.14
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.1
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.36
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.71

 

 

