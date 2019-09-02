US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY clings to the new 2019 highs in the New York session

DXY (US Dollar Index) is near the 2019 high as the market is trading at its highest since May 2017.

The next key resistances are seen at the 99.27 and 99.45 levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as the market hitting levels not seen since May 2017.

DXY 4-hour chart

Last Friday, DXY broke above the 98.94 resistance, the previous 2019 high, opening the doors for a potential continuation up towards 99.27 and 99.45 previous key level. If the market holds above the 98.94 level, it should be a bullish sign.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Immediate support can be seen at the 98.94 and the 98.68 levels.

Additional key levels