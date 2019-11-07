US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY climbing to three-week highs, trading above the 98.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is breaking above the 98.00 handle in the New York session.
  • Resistance is seen at the 98.30 and 98.65 price levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 100 and 200 DMAs. This Thursday the Greenback is breaking above the 98.00 handle, trading now at its highest in 14 trading sessions. 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
The Greenback is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs after a double bottom formation. The break above the 98.00 resistance can lead to further gains towards the 98.30, 98.65 and the 99.26 resistance levels. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.00, 97.80 and 97.65 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.09
Today Daily Change 0.13
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 97.96
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.76
Daily SMA50 98.34
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.5
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.98
Previous Daily Low 97.78
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.9
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.86
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.83
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.23

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

EUR/USD extends decline sub-1.1050

The EUR/USD pair extends its slide to fresh three-week lows as Wall Street’s run to record highs boosts dollar’s demand. EU Commission downgraded growth forecasts for this year and the next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD struggles around 1.28 after dovish BOE decision

GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.28, falling after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the local and global economies. Two members voted for a cut. Election developments are also eyed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

USD/JPY: China spurs risk-appetite, JPY falls

The US and China will remove tariffs if a deal is reached. Risk-related sentiment keeps seesawing with trade-related headlines. USD/JPY near a critical resistance area, large stops suspected above 109.30.

USD/JPY News

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold moves lower as stocks push higher - Risk on mode is fully kicking in today

Gold has sunk to print just under USD 1480 per ounce to trade around 0.90% lower as risk-on market conditions prevail.

Gold News

Risk appetite finds some legs

Risk appetite finds some legs

China MOFCOM says agreement has been reached with the U.S. to lift tariffs in phases as deal progresses. German industrial production data misses expectations; dims some recent optimism stabilization of data in the region.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures