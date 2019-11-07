US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY climbing to three-week highs, trading above the 98.00 handle

DXY is breaking above the 98.00 handle in the New York session.

Resistance is seen at the 98.30 and 98.65 price levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 100 and 200 DMAs. This Thursday the Greenback is breaking above the 98.00 handle, trading now at its highest in 14 trading sessions.

DXY 4-hour chart

The Greenback is trading above its 50 and 100 SMAs after a double bottom formation. The break above the 98.00 resistance can lead to further gains towards the 98.30, 98.65 and the 99.26 resistance levels.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.00, 97.80 and 97.65 levels.

Additional key levels