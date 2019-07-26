US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY bulls en route towards the 2019 high

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY breaks above 97.80 opening the gates to the 2019 high.
  • Support is seen at 97.80 and the 97.50 levels. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The market is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs) as well as the 97.55 support.
 

DXY 4-hour chart


 
DXY bulls broke above 97.80 resistance opening to door to 98.38, the 2019 high. Immediate support is seen at the 97.80 and 97.50 levels.

 
 
 
Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.01
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 97.79
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.12
Daily SMA50 97.2
Daily SMA100 97.21
Daily SMA200 96.87
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.92
Previous Daily Low 97.49
Previous Weekly High 97.45
Previous Weekly Low 96.67
Previous Monthly High 97.81
Previous Monthly Low 95.84
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.76
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.55
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.16
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.41

 

 

 

 
 

 
 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

