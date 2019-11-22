US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY breaks to fresh weekly highs near 98.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY broke above the 98.00 handle helped by better-than-expected US data.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 98.20 and 98.40 price levels. 
 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the 100/200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Friday, the greenback is trading at fresh weekly highs.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY broke above the 98.00 handle and reached the 98.20 resistance as expected. If the buyers keep the pressure on the next level of resistance is seen at the 98.40 level, near the November highs. 
    

DXY 30-minute chart

 
 
The greenback is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 98.00 and 97.70 level. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.19
Today Daily Change 0.20
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 97.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.89
Daily SMA50 98.24
Daily SMA100 98.07
Daily SMA200 97.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.04
Previous Daily Low 97.73
Previous Weekly High 98.45
Previous Weekly Low 97.96
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.8
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.61
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.11
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.23
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.42

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

