US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: DXY at five-day lows, challenges the 98.00 handle.

  • DXY is ending the week with a slump to the 98.00 handle.
  • The next relevant support is seen at the 97.80 level. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Friday the Greenback declined to its lowest in five-days.
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is trading below the 50 and 200 SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. A break below the 98.00 handle can lead to further weakness to the 97.80 support level. 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is down for the second consecutive day while trading below its main SMAs. The bias is currently bearish in the short term and resistances are seen at the 98.00, 98.10 and 98.20 levels. 
 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.99
Today Daily Change -0.17
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 98.16
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.77
Daily SMA50 98.29
Daily SMA100 98
Daily SMA200 97.56
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.42
Previous Daily Low 98.11
Previous Weekly High 98.4
Previous Weekly Low 97.17
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.04
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.73
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.35
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.54
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.66

 

 

