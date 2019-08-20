US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY advance damaged by Tuesday’s drop, trading sub-98.38 key level

By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY (US Dollar Index) is ending Tuesday just above the 98.10 support level.
  • The levels to beat for bears are at 98.10 and 97.95.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY lost momentum this Tuesday. 
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is retracing below the 98.38 level. A break below 98.11 can lead to further losses towards 97.95 and 97.85 support levels. 
 
 

DXY 30-minute chart

 
The Greenback is trading above an upward sloping 200 SMA, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. However, if the market is unable to surpass the 98.38 resistance, DXY is likely to decline. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.18
Today Daily Change -0.20
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 98.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.91
Daily SMA50 97.31
Daily SMA100 97.4
Daily SMA200 97
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.39
Previous Daily Low 98.13
Previous Weekly High 98.34
Previous Weekly Low 97.32
Previous Monthly High 98.68
Previous Monthly Low 96.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 98.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.21
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.04
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.56
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.73

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

