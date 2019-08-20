US Dollar Index struggles near 98.40, focus on FOMC, Jackson Hole

- DXY remains firm but faces resistance near 98.40.
- US 2y-10y yield curve steepened. Yields of the 10-year note around 1.6%.
- Focus of attention on FOMC minutes and Jackson Hole.
The Greenback seems to have met a tough barrier around 98.40 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) so far this week.
US Dollar Index focused on risk trends, yields
The upside momentum around the index is losing some traction after six consecutive sessions with gains, showing some indecision in the 98.40 region, or three-week highs.
The better tone in the risk-appetite trends fuelled the selling bias in the safe havens and sustained the rebound in yields, pushing the index higher at the same time amidst rising expectations ahead of the publication of the FOMC minutes and the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Further out, the US 2y-10y yield curve steepened nearly 10 bps since Friday, collaborating with the upbeat mood among investors and sustaining further the improvement in sentiment.
What to look for around USD
The main focus this week will be on the Jackson Hole Symposium as well as on any hint on the Fed’s plan for the next months. In the meantime, trade concerns, while still unabated and in combination with the inversion of the yield curve, carry the potential to spark further ‘insurance cuts’ by the Federal Reserve and thus undermine the constructive prospects of the buck in the next months. Opposed to this view emerges the Greenback’s safe have appeal, the status of ‘global reserve currency’, so far solid US fundamentals vs. overseas economies and the less dovish stance from the Federal Reserve (as per the latest FOMC event).
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.04% at 98.32 and a break below 97.89 (21-day SMA) would aim for 97.21 (low Aug.6) and then 96.97 (200-day SMA). On the flip side, the next hurdle emerges at 98.39 (high Aug.19) followed by 98.93 (2019 high Aug.1) and the 99.89 (monthly high May 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD registers its first five-day losing streak in three months
EUR's inability to score gains despite the recovery in yields likely indicates concerns that Germany's stimulus, if any, will not be enough to buttress the economy. So, the path of least resistance remains to the downside.
GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA despite looming Brexit uncertainty
Despite the EU and Ireland having rejected the UK’s proposal to alter Irish backstop agreement, the GBP/USD pair keeps the recovery mode intact on the 1.21 handle heading into the London open.
USD/JPY retraces from 3-day top as risk-on takes a breather
The Asian traders look for further details to extend the USD/JPY pair’s previous run-up as a pullback emerges on the chart around 106.60 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
Gold: Bearish outside bar reversal favors drop to $1,480
Gold closed well below $1,504 on Monday, validating the bearish outside bar candlestick pattern created on Friday. A bearish outside bar candle occurs when the price action for a specific day falls outside the high and low of the preceding day.
Trade wars: Five signs Trump is losing to China – USD has room to rise
"Trade wars are good and easy to win" – said US President Donald Trump on March 2018. Nearly a year and a half later, Chinese industrial output growth has fallen to the lowest levels since 2002 and Germany is on the verge of recession.