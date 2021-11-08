US Dollar Index sticks to modest gains amid rebounding US bond yields

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD kicked off the new week on a positive note amid rebounding US bond yields.
  • The cautious market mood was seen as another factor underpinning the safe-haven USD.
  • The uptick lacked bullish conviction as focus now shifts to the US CPI report on Wednesday.

The US Dollar Index climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 94.35 region during the early European session, albeit lacked follow-through momentum.

A combination of factors assisted the USD to attract some buying on the first day of a new week and stall its retracement slide from YTD tops touched in reaction to the upbeat US NFP report. As investors looked past last week's dovish FOMC statement, the US Treasury bond yields staged a solid rebound on Monday and underpinned the greenback.

The US central bank announced to lower its monthly asset purchases by $15 billion, though stuck to transitory inflation narrative at the end of November policy meeting last Wednesday. Adding to this, Fed Chair Jerome Powell – in the post-meeting press conference – said that policymakers were in no rush to hike borrowing costs.

Investors, however, seem convinced that the Fed would be forced to adopt a more aggressive policy response to contain stubbornly high inflation. This, in turn, triggered a fresh leg up in the US bond yields. Apart from this, the cautious market mood was seen as another factor that underpinned the greenback's relative safe-haven status.

That said, the uptick lacked bullish conviction as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of this week's release of the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. In the meantime, the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment will influence the USD ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks at an online conference.

Technical levels to watch

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.33
Today Daily Change 0.12
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 94.21
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.96
Daily SMA50 93.49
Daily SMA100 93.01
Daily SMA200 92.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.62
Previous Daily Low 94.19
Previous Weekly High 94.62
Previous Weekly Low 93.82
Previous Monthly High 94.56
Previous Monthly Low 93.28
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.46
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.06
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.91
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.63
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.49
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.93

 

 

EUR/USD struggles for direction above 1.1550, Powell eyed

EUR/USD struggles for direction above 1.1550, Powell eyed

EUR/USD is ranging above mid-1.1500s, consolidating the recovery from yearly lows. A softer risk tone along with a solid rebound in the US Treasury bond yields underpins the US dollar and acts as a headwind for the pair. Eurozone Sentix, Powell’s speech awaited.

GBP/USD: Downside resumes towards 1.3425 amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD: Downside resumes towards 1.3425 amid Brexit woes

GBP/USD is reversing Friday’s swift pullback, as the bears look to retest the critical demand area around 1.3425. The mixed market mood combined with escalating Brexit concerns take the wind out of the cable’s recovery. The UK is set to trigger Article 16. Bailey, Powell eyed.

Gold eyes a smooth sail towards $1,830 and $1,834

Gold eyes a smooth sail towards $1,830 and $1,834

Gold price remains on track for additional upside, as buyers seize control above the $1,800 mark. The Fed’s dovish stance on interest rates hike combined with lower levels of US labor force participation bolstered gold’s upsurge. 

XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle

XRP price on the cusp of 40% surge if Ripple overcomes last tough hurdle

XRP price is preparing for a 40% ascent if it is able to slice and print a daily close above $1.27. The last hurdle for Ripple is the resistance trend line that has barred the token from recording a higher high since mid-April. 

Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump

Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump

Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.

