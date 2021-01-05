US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data

- The dollar adds to Monday’s losses near 89.70.
- Focus turns to US politics and the vote in Georgia.
- The ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage in the US docket.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.
US Dollar Index looks to politics, data
The index extends the pessimism seen at the beginning of the week into turnaround Tuesday, although it managed to bounce off fresh lows in the 89.40 region recorded on Monday, levels last seen in April 2018.
The greenback regained some ground after bottoming out near 89.40 on Monday following a bout of risk-off sentiment mainly stemming from the increasing coronavirus cases and fresh concerns over mutations of the virus.
On the political front, investors will closely follow the vote count in Georgia, where the control of the US Senate is at stake. On this, Democrats need to win two seats to provoke a 50-50 seats split, in which case Vice President elect Kamala Harris will have the last deciding vote.
In the US data space, the ISM Manufacturing will be in the limelight followed by speeches by Chicago Fed C.Evans (voter, centrist) and New York Fed J.Williams (permanent voter, centrist) and the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the API.
What to look for around USD
The index regains downside momentum at the start of the new year, always on the back of the broad-based upbeat mood in the risk-associated universe. In addition, the outlook for the greenback remains immersed into the bearish side amidst extra monetary/fiscal stimulus in the US economy, the “lower for longer” stance from the Federal Reserve and prospects of a strong recovery in the global economy.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
At the moment, the index is retreating 0.14% at 89.74 and faces the next support at 89.42 (2021 low Jan.4) followed by 89.22 (monthly low Apr. 2018) and then 88.94 (monthly low March 2018). On the upside, a breakout of 91.01 (weekly high Dec.21) would aim for 91.23 (weekly high Dec.7) and finally 91.92 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow
GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations.
EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets.
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946 ahead of Georgia elections
Gold consolidates below two-month tops of $1946, with all eyes on the Georgia run-off elections. Buyers remain hopeful of Democratic control of Congress, as it implies an easier path for President-elect Joe Biden to push for additional fiscal support.
Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios
Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.
US Dollar Index stays depressed near 89.70 ahead of data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the buck vs. a bundle of its main rivals, keeps the negative mood unchanged in the first half of the week and always below the 90.00 mark.