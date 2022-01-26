US Dollar Index stays bid around 96.00 ahead of Fed

- DXY keeps the buying interest unchanged near 96.00.
- US yields remain vigilant ahead of the FOMC event.
- Consensus expects the Fed’s message to fall on the hawkish side.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly optimism around the 96.00 zone ahead of the FOMC gathering midweek.
US Dollar Index: Mind the “sell the fact” reaction
The index keeps the rebound from 2022 lows (January 14) well in place, this time aided by the mild uptick in US yields and sustained further by escalating geopolitical tensions.
Indeed, the recent strong advance in the dollar was accompanied by rising speculation of a Fed’s lift-off in March along with an intense move higher in US yields. However, much of the next steps by the Fed seems to be priced in and therefore this could spark a corrective move in the buck in case the Committee (or Powell) fails to surprise investors later on Wednesday.
In the docket, MBA Mortgage Applications contracted 7.1% in the week to January 21, while advanced trade balance figures showed the deficit is expected to widen to $101B in December.
Next on tap in the US calendar will be the December New Home Sales along with the EIA’s weekly report on US crude oil stockpiles.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.10% at 96.05 and a break above 96.27 (weekly high Jan.27) would open the door to 96.46 (2022 high Jan.4) and finally 96.93 (2021 high Nov.24). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 94.89 (100-day SMA) followed by 94.62 (2022 low Jan.14) and then 93.27 (monthly low Oct.28 2021).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
