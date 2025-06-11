US Dollar Index stays above 99.00 ahead of US CPI data

- US Dollar Index receives support from easing tariff tensions between the United States and China.
- The US Consumer Price Index may increase by 2.5% YoY in May.
- The US Court of Appeals extended a temporary stay, permitting the government to continue enforcing Trump’s sweeping tariffs.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its gains for the second successive day and trading higher at around 99.10 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to rise by 2.5% year-over-year in May.
The US Dollar receives support from easing trade tensions between the United States (US) and China. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested, on Tuesday, potential resolutions with China and noted that both countries have reached a framework to implement the Geneva Consensus. While China’s Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said that communication with the United States has been rational and candid, he will report on a framework to Chinese leaders. However, officials from both sides will seek approval from their leaders before implementation, according to Bloomberg.
US Treasury yields are holding steady as traders adopt caution ahead of the upcoming inflation data. The CPI report is expected to provide insight into the economic impact of recent tariffs and broader inflationary trends. 2-year and 10-year yields on US Treasury bonds are standing at 4.01% and 4.46%, respectively, at the time of writing.
On Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit extended a temporary stay, allowing the government to continue enforcing President Trump’s broad tariffs while it appeals a lower court ruling that blocked them last month, according to Bloomberg.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.08%
|0.14%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|0.33%
|0.02%
|EUR
|-0.08%
|0.05%
|0.02%
|-0.04%
|0.05%
|0.19%
|-0.07%
|GBP
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.14%
|0.06%
|0.22%
|-0.10%
|CAD
|-0.05%
|0.04%
|0.06%
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.24%
|-0.07%
|AUD
|-0.14%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.06%
|-0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.14%
|NZD
|-0.33%
|-0.19%
|-0.16%
|-0.22%
|-0.24%
|-0.15%
|-0.29%
|CHF
|-0.02%
|0.07%
|0.13%
|0.10%
|0.07%
|0.14%
|0.29%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
