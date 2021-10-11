US Dollar Index reverses the downside, back around 94.20

- DXY starts the week on a positive footing above 94.00.
- US 10-year yields regain traction above the 1.60% mark.
- Short-term Auctions will be the sole release in the US docket.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to reverse two sessions with losses and resumes the upside around the 94.20 area on Monday.
US Dollar Index up on higher yields
The index picks up further pace and re-visits the 94.20 region at the beginning of the week sustained by the positive momentum in US yields.
Indeed, yields of the key US 10-year benchmark note extend the rally and climb past the 1.61%. The short end of the curve, in the meantime, records new highs above 0.32% so far on Monday.
Indeed, the selloff in the fixed-income universe remains well in place for yet another session, while market participants continue to digest Friday’s disheartening Payrolls figures along with prospects of QE tapering as soon as in November.
Nothing scheduled data wise in the US docket other than a 3m, 6m Bill Auctions. Later in the week, the focus of attention is expected to gyrate around the publication of inflation figures tracked by the CPI for the month of September.
What to look for around USD
The index resumes the upside and keeps navigating in the upper end of the recent range north of 94.00 the figure on Monday. Positive news from the debt-ceiling front sponsors the selloff in the bonds market and propel yields higher, lending extra legs to the buck at the same time Looking beyond the immediate term, the dollar remains underpinned by markets’ adjustment to prospects for a “soon” start of the tapering process, probable rate hikes at some point during next year and the rising view that elevated inflation could last more than initially expected.
Key events in the US this week: Inflation tracked by the CPI, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) – initial Claims (Thursday) – Retail Sales, flash Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion Build Back Better plan. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. Debt ceiling debate. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.16% at 94.26 and a break above 94.50 (2021 high Sep.30) would open the door to 94.74 (monthly high Sep.25 2020) and then 94.76 (200-week SMA). On the flip side, the next down barrier emerges at 93.67 (weekly low Oct.4) followed by 93.59 (20-day SMA) and finally 92.98 (weekly low Sep.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1600 as USD licks NFP-led wounds
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback towards 1.1600, as the US dollar rebounds amid worsening mood. Mixed concerns relating to Fed tapering, US-China and soaring energy costs dent risk appetite. Light trading can restrict intraday moves.
GBP/USD battles 1.3650 amid hawkish BOE, USD rebound
GBP/USD is battling 1.3650 amid a mixed market mood. The US dollar finds support from elevated Treasury yields and US-China jitters. Hawkish BOE and Brexit woes test the sterling against majors.
XAU/USD remains stuck in range above $1750 amid light trading
Gold price has reversed Friday’s gains, now posting small losses in the European session, as the worsening market mood keeps the buoyant tone intact around the safe-haven US dollar.
Analysts expect Bitcoin to top at $350,000 by 2022
Comparing the ongoing Bitcoin bull run with the 2017 rally suggests that institutional investments are on the rise. Top institutional players are transferring their Bitcoin holdings off exchanges.
Wall Street Week Ahead: No jobs, no taper, no rally. Can earnings change things?
Equity markets are treading water on Friday with little in the way of strong direction after a weak employment report. This bad number (194k versus 500k expected) has a silver lining in that it may allow the Fed to delay tapering its stimulus program which the equity market has become increasingly reliant on.