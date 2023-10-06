US Dollar Index reverses Friday's gains, plunges into 106.00

- The US Dollar Index has gone full reverse in Friday trading following a forecast-busting NFP release.
- The DXY pegged a new low for the week after dropping away from 107.00.
- Market sentiment has twisted the throttle on risk appetite to close out the trading week, piling out of safe havens.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled in Friday trading after briefly reclaiming the 107.00 handle, sagging into a fresh low for the week at 105.95.
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) figures on Friday handily beat forecasts, adding 336K jobs in September, well above the forecast decline to 170K and surging above the previous month's reading of 227K (revised upwards from 178K).
Inflation remains a firmly sticky thorn in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) side, and ongoing inflationary pressure is making market participants nervous that the Fed will have no choice but to keep interest rates higher for longer.
Dollar Index technical outlook
The US Dollar Index spiked to an intraday high just shy of the 107.00 level in Friday's trading on reaction to the better-than-expected NFP report, but broader markets quickly turned risk-on, sending the DXY into a fresh low for the week at 105.95.
The US Dollar is trapped on the low end to close out the trading week after Friday's nearly-1% plunge top-to-bottom, and the DXY is set for a showdown on daily candlesticks with a rising trendline from July's lows at 99.56.
Dollar Index daily chart
Dollar Index technical levels
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.07
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|106.34
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.73
|Daily SMA50
|104.25
|Daily SMA100
|103.42
|Daily SMA200
|103.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.85
|Previous Daily Low
|106.32
|Previous Weekly High
|106.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.52
|Previous Monthly High
|106.84
|Previous Monthly Low
|103.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.16
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.22
