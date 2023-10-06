US Dollar Index reverses Friday's gains, plunges into 106.00

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The US Dollar Index has gone full reverse in Friday trading following a forecast-busting NFP release.
  • The DXY pegged a new low for the week after dropping away from 107.00.
  • Market sentiment has twisted the throttle on risk appetite to close out the trading week, piling out of safe havens.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) tumbled in Friday trading after briefly reclaiming the 107.00 handle, sagging into a fresh low for the week at 105.95.

US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) figures on Friday handily beat forecasts, adding 336K jobs in September, well above the forecast decline to 170K and surging above the previous month's reading of 227K (revised upwards from 178K).

US Nonfarm Payrolls soar by 336,000 in September vs. 170,000 forecast

Inflation remains a firmly sticky thorn in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) side, and ongoing inflationary pressure is making market participants nervous that the Fed will have no choice but to keep interest rates higher for longer.

US: All eyes will be on inflation data – RBC

Forex Today: US data sustains Dollar strength, focus shifts to inflation

Dollar Index technical outlook

The US Dollar Index spiked to an intraday high just shy of the 107.00 level in Friday's trading on reaction to the better-than-expected NFP report, but broader markets quickly turned risk-on, sending the DXY into a fresh low for the week at 105.95.

The US Dollar is trapped on the low end to close out the trading week after Friday's nearly-1% plunge top-to-bottom, and the DXY is set for a showdown on daily candlesticks with a rising trendline from July's lows at 99.56.

Dollar Index daily chart

Dollar Index technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 106.07
Today Daily Change -0.27
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 106.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.73
Daily SMA50 104.25
Daily SMA100 103.42
Daily SMA200 103.16
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.85
Previous Daily Low 106.32
Previous Weekly High 106.84
Previous Weekly Low 105.52
Previous Monthly High 106.84
Previous Monthly Low 103.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.52
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.65
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 105.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.04
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.22

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits one-week highs at 1.0600 after NFP

EUR/USD hits one-week highs at 1.0600 after NFP

EUR/USD reached 1.0600, marking the highest level in a week. The pair is currently consolidating around 1.0580, showing a modest weekly increase. Surprisingly, the US Dollar weakened on Friday, despite the release of strong Nonfarm Payrolls data for September.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to test 1.2260 as Dollar slides

GBP/USD advances to test 1.2260 as Dollar slides

GBP/USD regained traction and rose to 1.2260, slightly below last week's high. The impressive US September jobs report initially boosted the US Dollar, but the gains were short-lived as it later reversed to the downside.

GBP/USD News

Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat

Gold recovers to $1,830 as US yields retreat

Gold price turned north and rose to the $1,830 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated below 4.8% after rising toward 4.9% with the immediate reaction to the US September jobs report and provided a boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000

Bitcoin: BTC bearish fractal forecasts correction to $25,000

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $27,600 and shows no directional bias on the daily chart. Liquidity pockets are present in both directions, leaving traders guessing where BTC will go next. 

Read more

Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print

Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print

Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle (EV) penny stock that has been threatened with delisting by the NASDAQ exchange, has gradually seen its share price stabilize over the past week.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures