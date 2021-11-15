US Dollar Index retreats from a new year-to-date high around 95.40, bull's eye 96.00

- The US Dollar Index begins the week on the right foot, up 0.25%.
- The US 10-year Treasury yield rises almost four basis points, sits at 1.621%.
- DXY Technical outlook: A break above 96.00 exposes June 30, 2020, high at 97.80, followed by a test of 100.00.
The US Dollar Index, also known as DXY, which tracks the greenback’s performance against a basket of its peers, advances 0.34%, sitting at 95.42 during the New York session at the time of writing. Since last Wednesday, the DXY had gained over 1.55% when it traded as low as 94.00, until Monday’s session when it reached a year-to-date high around 95.45.
Earlier in the Asian session, the DXY hovered around the psychological 95.00 price level, undermined by falling US bond yields. Further, on Friday of the last week, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to a 10-year low as consumers expressed concerns about elevated prices. This would exert pressure on the Federal Reserve, which in fact, in this week will begin the reduction of its QE pandemic program by $15 billion, which would end by June 2022.
As of writing, US bond yields are rising. The 10-year Treasury yield rises three and a half basis points, sitting at 1.621%, acting as a tailwind for the buck.
US Dollar Index (DXY) Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The daily chart depicts the DXY approaching Pitchfork’s indicator’s central line around the 95.50-60 region. The daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain well below the current price action, with an upslope, supporting the upward bias. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 68 is above the 50-midline, aims higher, suggesting that DXY has another leg-up before reaching overbought conditions
A break above the mid-line of Pitchfork’s channel would expose 96.00 as its first resistance area. A clear breach of the latter would expose June 30, 2020, high at 97.80, followed by May 25, 2020, high at 99.97.
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|95.42
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|95.1
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.07
|Daily SMA50
|93.71
|Daily SMA100
|93.15
|Daily SMA200
|92.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|95.27
|Previous Daily Low
|94.99
|Previous Weekly High
|95.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.88
|Previous Monthly High
|94.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|93.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|95.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|95.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|94.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|94.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|94.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|95.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|95.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sub-1.1400 and near fresh 2021 lows Premium
EUR/USD traded as low as 1.1379 after ECB's Lagarde reiterated that conditions for a rate hike are very unlikely to be met in 2022, adding that trimming financial facilities would do more harm than good.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains, stays below 1.3450 Premium
GBP/USD shot to fresh three-day highs, closer to mid-1.3400s during the mid-European session, albeit lacked follow-through buying. Brexit woes and covid-related concerns pushed the pair to the lower end of the daily range.
Gold bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 Premium
Gold consolidates gains in the $1,860 price zone, marginally lower on a daily basis, although after reaching a fresh multi-month high earlier in the day. XAU/USD hit 1,870.48 during London trading hours, as the greenback shed ground on the heels of a better market mood.
SafeMoon bearish continuation pattern hints at 60% drop
SafeMoon price consolidation continues for its fifth straight day. Failure to return to above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0000040 will likely trigger a sell-off. Extreme volatility is expected.
Tesla declines drive Nasdaq underperformance
A mixed European session has carried through into the US, with the Nasdaq lagging behind thanks to another dour day for Tesla shareholders. Comments from ECB governor Lagarde highlighted the ongoing dovishness in the face of inflationary pressures, with their first-rate hike still slated for 2023.