US Dollar Index remains below 99.00 ahead of Fed policy decision

- US Dollar Index halts its winning streak ahead of Fed rate decision.
- The Fed is anticipated to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged in July.
- US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the US and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is halting its four-day winning streak and trading around 98.80 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. Investors will closely monitor the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision later in the North American session.
The US Fed is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25% to 4.50% in July. Traders are now pricing in 97% odds of no change to interest rates at the July meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
The FOMC press conference will be observed for any signs that rate cuts may start in September. Traders are also awaiting key economic data this week, including the Q2 Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report and July’s Nonfarm Payrolls, for further insight into the health of the US economy.
Trump and his administration have kept up pressure on Fed Chair Jerome Powell, sparking concerns about the central bank’s traditional independence and resistance to political influence. Trump has been particularly critical of Powell, fueling speculation in Washington and on Wall Street that he might attempt to remove the Fed chair. For the moment, however, Trump appears to have stepped back from that notion.
On Tuesday, US-China talks in Stockholm ended without an extension of the current truce. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that the United States (US) and China will continue talks over maintaining a tariff truce before the deadline in two weeks, and Trump will make the final decision on any extension. Bessent tamped down any expectation of Trump rejecting the extension.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.16%
|-0.11%
|-0.27%
|-0.04%
|-0.12%
|-0.23%
|-0.23%
|EUR
|0.16%
|0.08%
|-0.17%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.11%
|-0.08%
|-0.24%
|0.07%
|-0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|JPY
|0.27%
|0.17%
|0.24%
|0.29%
|0.21%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|CAD
|0.04%
|-0.10%
|-0.07%
|-0.29%
|-0.08%
|-0.19%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.12%
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|-0.21%
|0.08%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|NZD
|0.23%
|0.07%
|0.12%
|-0.10%
|0.19%
|0.07%
|0.05%
|CHF
|0.23%
|0.02%
|0.08%
|-0.12%
|0.14%
|0.02%
|-0.05%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops to test 0.6500 after softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data
AUD/USD drops to challenge the 0.6500 level once again in a knee-jerk reaction to the softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data for June, which flag RBA rate cut bets. However, a broad US Dollar weakness helps cushion the pair's downside ahead of the crucial US GDP report and the Fed decision.
USD/JPY stays pressured near 148.00; looks to Fed/BoJ decisions for fresh impetus
USD/JPY is holding lower ground near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading, following the latest leg down, led by fresh US Dollar selling across the board. Despite Japanese political woes and uncertainty over the BoJ's next rate hike, the Japanese Yen capitalizes on a cautious mood, adding to the weight on the pair. Fed/ BoJ policy verdicts eyed.
Gold: Traders seem non-committal below key $3,345 level ahead of Fed
Gold price is treading water below the key $3,345 resistance as the US Dollar sellers remain in control ahead of the FOMC decision later this Wednesday. However, the downside appears limited as a cautious market mood offers support to Gold price. The US Q2 GDP report, due later this Wednesday, also remains on tap.
Ripple at risk of falling below $3.00 as market dynamics change
Ripple price is choppy, trading broadly sideways on Tuesday with support at $3.00 and short-term resistance at $3.20. Several attempts to erase the 16% decline from the money remittance token's record high of $3.66 have been subdued amid increasing selling pressure and fading bullish momentum.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.