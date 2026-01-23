US Dollar Index remains below 98.50 due to risk aversion, S&P Global PMI eyed

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is holding ground after registering 0.5% losses in the previous session. The DXY is hovering around 98.30 during the Asian hours on Friday. Traders await the preliminary reading of the US S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), which will be released later on Friday.

On the data front, the US Gross Domestic Product Annualized grew at 4.4% in the third quarter of 2025, slightly more than expected and the previous reading of 4.3%. Additionally, the Initial Jobless Claims came in at 200K last week, below the market consensus of 212K.

US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose to 2.8% year-over-year in November from 2.7% in October. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose by 0.2%. The annual core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose by 2.8% in November, following the 2.7% increase recorded in October and matching the market expectation.

The Greenback faces challenges due to ongoing geopolitical and trade tensions between the United States (US) and Europe. US President Donald Trump first warned several European nations opposing his Greenland takeover plan of fresh tariffs, but later reversed his stance after reaching a framework agreement with NATO for a possible future deal.

However, the US-NATO deal remains unclear, with markets speculating it may include mineral rights and missile deployments. Meanwhile, market analysts warn that Europe could use its large holdings of US assets as leverage, after a Danish pension fund said it would divest from US Treasuries, heightening market uncertainty.

On the policy front, the Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain interest rates next week. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in an 95% chance of a December rate cut.