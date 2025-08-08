US Dollar Index price forecast: Rebounds near 98.00, eyes nine-day EMA

- US Dollar Index may find the initial barrier at the nine-day EMA of 98.47.
- Bearish bias is in play as the 14-day Relative Strength Index remains below 50 mark.
- The psychological level of 98.00 acts as the immediate support.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is gaining ground after two days of losses and trading around 98.20 during the early European hours on Friday.
The technical analysis of the daily chart shows the US Dollar Index remaining within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting a persistent bullish bias. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned below the 50 level, indicating that bearish bias is in play. The short-term price momentum is also remaining weaker as the DXY is positioned below the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
On the upside, the US Dollar Index may target the primary barrier at the nine-day EMA of 98.47, followed by the 50-day EMA at 98.61. A successful breach above this level would strengthen the short- and medium-term price momentum and prompt the dollar index to explore the region around the three-month high at 100.26, which was recorded on August 1, followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 100.50.
The initial support appears at the psychological level of 98.00, followed by the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 97.70. Further declines below the channel would confirm the bearish bias and put downward pressure on the US Dollar Index to navigate the region around the three-year low at $96.38, recorded on July 1.
US Dollar Index: Daily Chart
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.14%
|0.11%
|0.15%
|-0.04%
|-0.06%
|-0.17%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.16%
|-0.16%
|-0.21%
|0.01%
|GBP
|-0.11%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.07%
|-0.05%
|JPY
|-0.15%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.18%
|-0.28%
|-0.29%
|0.02%
|CAD
|0.04%
|0.16%
|0.15%
|0.18%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|0.15%
|AUD
|0.06%
|0.16%
|0.25%
|0.28%
|-0.00%
|0.05%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.17%
|0.21%
|0.07%
|0.29%
|-0.06%
|-0.05%
|0.16%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.01%
|0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns lower near 1.1650 as USD finds demand
EUR/USD has turned lower to trade near 1.1650 in the European session on Friday. The pair loses ground as the US Dollar finds demand amid tariff concerns and repositioning ahead of next week's US inflation data release. Fedspeak and trade headlines remain in focus.
GBP/USD weakens toward 1.3400 on US Dollar rebound
GBP/USD stays pressured toward 1.3400 in European trading on Friday. The US Dollar attempts a modest rebound, despite an upbeat market mood, weighing negatively on the pair. Traders look to take profits off the table on their USD positions heading into the weekend.
Gold price pares intraday losses, remains below $3,400 amid receding safe-haven demand
Gold price drifts lower on Friday amid some profit-taking, though it lacks follow-through. The risk-on mood and a modest USD rebound exert some pressure on the precious metal. Trade jitters and bets for a September rate cut by the Fed lend support to the XAU/USD pair.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple rally as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin price closes above the $116,000 resistance, with bulls eyeing the $120,000 mark. Ethereum nears the critical $4,000 resistance, where a breakout could trigger further gains. Ripple’s XRP approaches daily resistance at $3.40, with a close above potentially fueling a rally toward record highs.
Bank of England cuts rates in dramatic meeting
The Bank of England has cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4% but the statement hints that officials think the easing cycle is nearing its end. Policymakers are visibly worried about a more persistent bout of inflation as the headline number is way higher than target.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.