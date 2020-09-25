US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery faces the next hurdle around 94.70

DXY extends the rebound beyond 94.60 on Friday.

Next on the upside emerges the resistance line near 94.70.

The positive note in the dollar stays unabated at the end of the week and lift DXY to fresh 2-month peaks above 94.60.

The continuation of the bullish impetus is forecasted to meet the 6-month resistance line in the 94.70/75 band ahead of other minor hurdles at the 100-day SMA (95.54) and a Fibo level at 96.03.

In spite of the current bounce, the bearish view on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.10.

DXY daily chart