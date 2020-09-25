US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Recovery faces the next hurdle around 94.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY extends the rebound beyond 94.60 on Friday.
  • Next on the upside emerges the resistance line near 94.70.

The positive note in the dollar stays unabated at the end of the week and lift DXY to fresh 2-month peaks above 94.60.

The continuation of the bullish impetus is forecasted to meet the 6-month resistance line in the 94.70/75 band ahead of other minor hurdles at the 100-day SMA (95.54) and a Fibo level at 96.03.

In spite of the current bounce, the bearish view on DXY is seen unchanged while below the 200-day SMA, today at 97.10.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 94.53
Today Daily Change 43
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 94.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.14
Daily SMA50 93.41
Daily SMA100 95.6
Daily SMA200 97.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 94.59
Previous Daily Low 94.2
Previous Weekly High 93.61
Previous Weekly Low 92.77
Previous Monthly High 94
Previous Monthly Low 92
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.35
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 94.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 94.16
Daily Pivot Point S2 93.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 93.77
Daily Pivot Point R1 94.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 94.77
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

