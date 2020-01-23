US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Potential near-term top at 97.70

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY is so far unable to retake the area of 2020 highs near 97.70.
  • Above this level the outlook on the USD should shift to constructive.

The downside corrective in the dollar remains well and sound so far on Thursday and is now flirting with the 55-day SMA at 97.56.

Any serious bullish attempts should target the 97.70 region, where coincide the yearly highs and the critical 200-day SMA. Further up is located a Fibo retracement of the 2017-2018 drop and the 100-day SMA, just below 97.90.

In the short-term, and provided DXY does not resume the upside, some consolidation is thus expected and even a deeper retracement should not be ruled out, all adding to the idea that the index charted an interim top in the 97.70 region.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.5
Today Daily Change 10
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 97.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.17
Daily SMA50 97.52
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.69
Previous Daily Low 97.44
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.54
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.59
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 97.8
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.9

 

 

