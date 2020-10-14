US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Minor resistance lines up at 93.90

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • DXY’s recovery appears to have run out of steam near 93.70.
  • Next of note on the upside is located the 93.85/90 band.

After bottoming out in the 93.00 neighbourhood earlier in the week, DXY regained some buying interest and managed to advance to the 93.70 region on Wednesday, where it lost some vigour.

The continuation of the corrective upside is expected to meet the next hurdle near 93.90, where sits the 6-month resistance line ahead of a Fibo level at 94.20. Further north comes in the September top in the 94.75/80 zone.

While below the 200-day SMA, today at 96.88, the negative view on the dollar is expected to prevail.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.49
Today Daily Change 19
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 93.53
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 93.67
Daily SMA50 93.27
Daily SMA100 94.81
Daily SMA200 96.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 93.6
Previous Daily Low 93.04
Previous Weekly High 93.9
Previous Weekly Low 93.01
Previous Monthly High 94.74
Previous Monthly Low 91.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 93.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.83
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.74
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.95
Daily Pivot Point R3 94.3

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD rallies past 1.3000 as risk turns on

GBP/USD rallies past 1.3000 as risk turns on

The GBP/USD pair firmly advances above 1.30 amid renewed Brexit hopes, as UK PM Johnson would extend trade talks beyond the initial Oct. 15 deadline. Wall Street’s gains weigh on the greenback.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers from fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD recovers from fresh weekly lows

EUR/USD trades around 1.1750, recovering amid easing dollar’s demand. Interest in the shared currency is being limited by coronavirus outbreaks hinting a slower pace of economic recovery.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD looks firmer around $1,900/oz

XAU/USD looks firmer around $1,900/oz

Gold prices regain traction and hover around the $1,900 area. Weekly support seems to have turned up in the $1,880 zone. US stimulus bill, pandemic take centre stage on Wednesday.

Gold News

Crypto bull run seems imminent

Crypto bull run seems imminent

The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800. 

Read more

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD

WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures