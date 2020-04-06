US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Initial hurdle emerges at 101.34

DXY is struggling to add gains to the ongoing rally above 100.00.

The outlook remains positive and targets the 101.00 barrier and above.

DXY is trading on a choppy mood at the beginning of the week, losing some upside momentum around 100.80 although staying bid for the time being.

The continuation of the move up should target the April 2017 high at 101.34 ahead of another visit to 2020 peaks in levels just shy of 103.00 the figure.

So far, the positive outlook on the dollar remains unchanged as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 98.09, holds the downside.

DXY daily chart