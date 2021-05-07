US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Initial contention lines up at 90.42

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • The index remains on the defensive below 91.00.
  • Next support comes in at the April low near 90.40.

The leg lower in the dollar remains well in place on Friday, with DXY extending the corrective downside to the sub-91.00 area ahead of key US data.

The very near-term price action in the index highly hinges on the Payrolls results due later on Friday. Against that, a deeper pullback carries the potential to re-visit the April’s low at 90.40, while an upbeat outcome of the labour report could push DXY to the next up barrier in the 91.40/50 band.

In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.92, the outlook for the buck is expected to remain negative.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 90.81
Today Daily Change 21
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 90.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.26
Daily SMA50 91.75
Daily SMA100 91.06
Daily SMA200 91.93
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.38
Previous Daily Low 90.87
Previous Weekly High 91.32
Previous Weekly Low 90.42
Previous Monthly High 93.33
Previous Monthly Low 90.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.19
Daily Pivot Point S1 90.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.21
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 91.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP

EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde  US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections

GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.

GBP/USD News

Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case

Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.

More Dogecoin News

US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.

Read more

