US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Initial contention lines up at 90.42

- The index remains on the defensive below 91.00.
- Next support comes in at the April low near 90.40.
The leg lower in the dollar remains well in place on Friday, with DXY extending the corrective downside to the sub-91.00 area ahead of key US data.
The very near-term price action in the index highly hinges on the Payrolls results due later on Friday. Against that, a deeper pullback carries the potential to re-visit the April’s low at 90.40, while an upbeat outcome of the labour report could push DXY to the next up barrier in the 91.40/50 band.
In the meantime, and looking at the broader scenario, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 91.92, the outlook for the buck is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.81
|Today Daily Change
|21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|90.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.26
|Daily SMA50
|91.75
|Daily SMA100
|91.06
|Daily SMA200
|91.93
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.38
|Previous Daily Low
|90.87
|Previous Weekly High
|91.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|90.42
|Previous Monthly High
|93.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|90.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|91.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|91.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|90.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|90.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|91.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after hawkish ECB comments, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD has advanced toward 1.21 after ECB member Kazaks said that the bank could slow bond buys in June and ahead of a speech by President Lagarde US Nonfarm Payrolls are set to show an increase of nearly one million jobs in April.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
GBP/USD rises after Conservatives gain in UK local elections
GBP/USD has been gaining ground after the ruling Conservative PArty gained ground in UK local elections and ahead of the publication of results in Scotland. US Nonfarm Payrolls are forecast to show a large increase in jobs.
Judge reaffirms order SEC must produce documents on Bitcoin, Ether and XRP in Ripple case
Ripple's victory granted the firm access to the SEC's documents on the three leading cryptocurrencies. The regulatory agency recently denied the possession of these documents.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to announce an increase of 978,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) in April following March’s impressive print of 916,000. USD is likely to gather strength against its rivals on an upbeat NFP reading.