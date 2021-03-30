US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Extra gains could see 94.30 re-tested

  • DXY prints 2021 highs beyond the 93.00 mark on Tuesday.
  • Further north comes in the November 2020 high near 94.30.

The dollar extends the rally further and manages well to finally break above the key barrier at 93.00 the figure when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).

Against this, the continuation of the uptrend looks likely in the short-term horizon. That said, there are no relevant up barriers until the November 2020 highs in the 94.25/30 band.

The downside pressure around the index looks alleviated after the recent breakout of the 200-day SMA (92.52). If DXY manages to keep business above the latter on a sustainable basis, then the outlook should shift to constructive, at least in the near-term.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 93.1
Today Daily Change 29
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 92.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 91.93
Daily SMA50 91.12
Daily SMA100 91.04
Daily SMA200 92.54
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 92.96
Previous Daily Low 92.72
Previous Weekly High 92.92
Previous Weekly Low 91.71
Previous Monthly High 91.6
Previous Monthly Low 89.68
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 92.87
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 92.81
Daily Pivot Point S1 92.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.63
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.54
Daily Pivot Point R1 93.03
Daily Pivot Point R2 93.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 93.27

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

