Silver (XAG/USD) extends its bullish momentum on Monday and trades around $69.05 at the time of writing, up 2.75% on the day, after hitting a fresh all-time peak at $69.47 earlier in the day. The white metal benefits from strong follow-through buying after several weeks of steady gains, supported by a macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop that remains favorable for safe-haven assets.

The rally in Silver unfolds in an environment with persistent expectations of monetary easing in the United States (US). Markets continue to price in additional rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) into 2026, as recent data point to gradually easing inflationary pressures and a softer US labor market. A lower interest-rate environment reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, providing structural support for precious metals.

The softer US Dollar (USD) is another key driver. A weaker Greenback makes Silver more attractive to overseas investors. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the value of the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, trades around 98.35, easing slightly after reaching a one-week high late last week. This pullback in the US Dollar adds to Silver’s upside momentum, already underpinned by solid investment demand.

On the geopolitical front, tensions remain elevated and continue to encourage a cautious investor stance. Renewed frictions between Iran and Israel have revived concerns over a potential regional escalation, while rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, particularly around Oil exports, add to global uncertainty. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts related to the war in Ukraine are progressing slowly, with no decisive breakthrough, keeping geopolitical risk at an elevated level.

As markets move closer to year-end, declining liquidity could lead to periods of consolidation or mild profit-taking after the recent surge. Still, several US macroeconomic releases due on Tuesday, including the four-week average of the ADP Employment Change, the preliminary third-quarter Gross Domestic Product report, Durable Goods Orders, Industrial Production, and Consumer Confidence, could provide short-term direction for Silver.

Overall, as long as expectations of accommodative monetary policy, US Dollar weakness, and geopolitical uncertainty persist, the fundamental bias for Silver remains constructive, despite the risk of temporary pauses following the print of new record highs.