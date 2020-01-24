US Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY nearing two-month’s highs, eyeing the 98.20 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern is lifting the market.
  • The upside target can be located near the 98.20 level.
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is challenging the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) while trading within a bullish channel. 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above the main simple moving averages (SMAs) and a bullish trendline, suggesting a constructive bias in the medium term. The greenback is breaking out from an inverted head-and-shoulders formation which is lifting the market above the 97.85 resistance and potentially targetting the 98.20 level on the way up. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 97.9
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.23
Today daily open 97.68
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.17
Daily SMA50 97.51
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.73
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 97.8
Previous Daily Low 97.41
Previous Weekly High 97.65
Previous Weekly Low 97.09
Previous Monthly High 98.38
Previous Monthly Low 96.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 97.65
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.24
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.07
Daily Pivot Point R1 97.85
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.02
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.24

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD hits two-month lows amid USD strength

EUR/USD has pared its gains that followed upbeat preliminary PMIs for Germany came out above expectations, pointing to a recovery. The USD is advancing amid fears of the coronavirus.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD drops below 1.31 amid USD strength, fails to sustain PMI gains

GBP/USD is trading below  1.31 after hitting a fresh high of 1.3172. The UK Manufacturing PMI beat with 49.8 and Services PMI with 52.9. The USD is gaining ground across the board.

GBP/USD News

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Cryptos: Bears take over and draw a bloody moon

Despite appearances, Bitcoin is the asset with the best risk/benefit ratio. The current falls are adjusted to the ranges of the previous rise. Downward momentum expires in the first half of February.

Read more

Gold rebounds above $1560

Gold rebounds above $1560

The XAU/USD pair dropped to a daily low of $1556.70 during the European trading hours as the easing worries over coronavirus becoming a global epidemic and a broad-based USD strength put the pair under bearish pressure.

Gold News

USD/JPY drops to two-week lows near 109.30

USD/JPY drops to two-week lows near 109.30

The USD/JPY pair reversed its direction during the American trading hours as the risk-off atmosphere allowed the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures